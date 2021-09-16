Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Major Shareholder Gpiac, Llc Sells 332,185 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 332,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $2,730,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gpiac, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Gpiac, Llc sold 541,547 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $5,280,083.25.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $11,281,510.08.

On Friday, August 27th, Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $757,894.56.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $732,712.64.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a market cap of $831.91 million, a P/E ratio of -34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 92.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rimini Street by 143.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Rimini Street by 328.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on RMNI shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services.

