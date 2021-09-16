Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 253,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,710,824 shares.The stock last traded at $10.15 and had previously closed at $10.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Barclays by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Barclays by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

