International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,015 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $33,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $57.94 on Thursday. International Paper has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $65.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.45.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

