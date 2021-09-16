Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $119.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.88.

CCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities started coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,440,000 after acquiring an additional 134,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,475 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Crown by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,548,000 after purchasing an additional 359,555 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Crown by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,242,000 after buying an additional 73,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 11.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after buying an additional 351,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $108.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a twelve month low of $71.92 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.94.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

