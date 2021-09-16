Zacks: Analysts Expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). American Superconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Superconductor.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $113,182.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $258,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 30,465 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 511,400 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 78.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $371.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.09. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.