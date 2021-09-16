State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,998 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,998 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $29,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $85.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $101.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

