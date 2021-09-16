State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $28.82 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Xylem worth $28,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Xylem by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 43.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 91,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27,706 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,686,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,784 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

XYL opened at $134.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.92 and its 200-day moving average is $117.62. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

