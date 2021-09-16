State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Seagen were worth $27,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 209.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 653,479 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Seagen by 278.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,688,000 after purchasing an additional 559,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter valued at $39,964,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $152.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.44. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. Analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $82,375.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,534 shares of company stock valued at $19,967,680. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

