WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 637 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $824,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 606,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.89.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

