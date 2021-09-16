Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $268,000 Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth about $49,316,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 402,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 9.7% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 397,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,021,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 891.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after buying an additional 328,581 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $364,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,550,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,913,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock opened at $99.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.90. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.