Swiss National Bank Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,950,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 567.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after acquiring an additional 395,149 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,055,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,876,000 after acquiring an additional 110,475 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 135,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.00. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.74.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

