Insider Buying: Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Purchases 3,626 Shares of Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:HZN opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Horizon Global Co. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Horizon Global by 71.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Horizon Global by 21.2% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 594,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 103,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Horizon Global by 333.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 61,078 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Horizon Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.