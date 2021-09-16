Insider Buying: Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Purchases 3,626 Shares of Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:HZN opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Horizon Global Co. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.71.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter.
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
