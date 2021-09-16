Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Sells C$32,470.00 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$80,579.08.

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$4.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$773.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.34 and a 12-month high of C$4.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEL. CIBC lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.98.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

