ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Down 87.6% in August

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the August 15th total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $15.84 on Thursday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASAZY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

