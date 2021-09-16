Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the August 15th total of 344,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:APHLF opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. Alpha Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56.
Alpha Lithium Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.