Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the August 15th total of 344,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:APHLF opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. Alpha Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56.

Alpha Lithium Company Profile

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 4,087 hectares situated in Argentina.

