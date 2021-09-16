Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis lifted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $814.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 402,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,590,000 after purchasing an additional 167,907 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1,308.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 158,698 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 353.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 184,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,100,000 after purchasing an additional 127,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

