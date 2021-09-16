Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis lifted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $814.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 402,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,590,000 after purchasing an additional 167,907 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1,308.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 158,698 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 353.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 184,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,100,000 after purchasing an additional 127,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

