Sandra I. Coufal Sells 5,000 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $21,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tricida stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.34. Tricida, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at about $14,042,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Tricida by 464.6% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tricida during the second quarter worth about $1,870,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 42.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,113,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 333,529 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

