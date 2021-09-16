NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) COO Ronald Allen Louks Sells 9,200 Shares

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $18,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 233,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,026.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ronald Allen Louks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Ronald Allen Louks sold 7,320 shares of NantHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $15,006.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Ronald Allen Louks sold 1,505 shares of NantHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $3,521.70.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ronald Allen Louks sold 16,613 shares of NantHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $38,209.90.

Shares of NH opened at $1.72 on Thursday. NantHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $198.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.64.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Analysts anticipate that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NantHealth by 1,023.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 94,191 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NantHealth by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32,157 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

