Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $12,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.63 and a beta of 1.73. Usio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USIO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Usio during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Usio during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Usio during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Usio during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Usio by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.