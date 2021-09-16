Insider Buying: Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) CEO D Andrew Woodward bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

D Andrew Woodward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, D Andrew Woodward bought 1,188 shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $3,967.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $130.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.34.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 641,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $3,685,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 326,441 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 420.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 565,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 505,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

