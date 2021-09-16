WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $35.29 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.11.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

