WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 582.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,390 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $1,486,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 62.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 155.1% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 11,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $35.29 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.11.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

