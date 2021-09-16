Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 443,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE:ARI opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.