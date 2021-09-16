European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.08. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow European Wax Center.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

European Wax Center stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $27.88.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.