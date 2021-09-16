Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Up 299.7% in August

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,562,100 shares, a growth of 299.7% from the August 15th total of 641,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,660.1 days.
Shares of ANGGF stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Angang Steel has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65.
Angang Steel Company Profile
