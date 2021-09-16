Analysts Expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.31 Million

Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will announce $148.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.00 million. Plug Power posted sales of $106.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $502.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $471.00 million to $617.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $763.76 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $890.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11).

A number of research firms recently commented on PLUG. Barclays increased their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Plug Power by 89.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 242.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth $74,765,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

