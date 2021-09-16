WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 10,652 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,652 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,884,000 after acquiring an additional 129,214 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,962,000 after acquiring an additional 181,784 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,876,000 after acquiring an additional 241,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,883,000 after acquiring an additional 59,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,599,000 after acquiring an additional 467,254 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

TTWO stock opened at $152.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.96. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.41 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.