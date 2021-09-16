WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.10 Million Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,151,000 after acquiring an additional 64,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,864,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,203,000 after acquiring an additional 253,192 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,549,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,487,000 after acquiring an additional 70,996 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,091,000 after acquiring an additional 42,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,503,000 after acquiring an additional 141,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

In related news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

