First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $137,000 Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

