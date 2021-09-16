First Mercantile Trust Co. Increases Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $132.26 on Thursday. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $109.06 and a one year high of $148.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.20.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $146,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.