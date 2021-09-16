First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $154,000 Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $63.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.43.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

