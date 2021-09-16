HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,362 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in The AES in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The AES by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in The AES by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The AES by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 52,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The AES alerts:

AES stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 over the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.