Wolverine Trading LLC Purchases New Shares in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MIXT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.83. MiX Telematics Limited has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. Equities research analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

