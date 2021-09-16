Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,414 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.36.

VMW stock opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.08. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

