Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,924 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Seres Therapeutics worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $582.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.98.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. Research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

