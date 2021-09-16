Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kodiak Sciences worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KOD. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 32.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $590,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 53,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.11 per share, with a total value of $4,608,865.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 241,100 shares of company stock valued at $21,392,277 and have sold 20,850 shares valued at $1,825,209. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KOD opened at $94.52 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

