Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 26,570 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,529 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 26,570 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 342.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FireEye by 24.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $426,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins acquired 26,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,167,554.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 113,878 shares of company stock worth $2,007,640. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.07. FireEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

