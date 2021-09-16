Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,648 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Dynavax Technologies worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 536.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $32,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545 over the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $14.48 on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

