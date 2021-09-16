Traders Buy Large Volume of Canadian Natural Resources Call Options (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 62,690 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,641% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,287 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 204,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -362.79%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

