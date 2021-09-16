Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $243,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $27.42 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $28.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24.

