First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 3,323 Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMEOV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $89,000.

Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.08.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

