Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 1,796 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $156,929,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in C3.ai by 349.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in C3.ai by 2,505.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,235 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $58,829,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 2,535.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 371,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 357,461 shares in the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $49.68 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 427,838 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $22,422,989.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 10,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $601,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,664 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,666.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,867,936 shares of company stock valued at $94,899,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

