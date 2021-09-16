Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 109 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Autodesk by 48.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $291,008,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 29.8% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $818,659,000 after acquiring an additional 643,304 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Autodesk by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $286.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

