Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 415 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $2,637,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 140.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after acquiring an additional 73,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $317.67 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $327.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.91 and its 200-day moving average is $282.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $667,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

