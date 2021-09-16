Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $216,000 Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,476,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock opened at $75.02 on Thursday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.29 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.43.

