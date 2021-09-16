7,175 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $10,216,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $18,893,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $3,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 355.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.29. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.37% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.