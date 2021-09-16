Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.09. SunPower posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SunPower by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,203,000 after buying an additional 97,128 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in SunPower by 7.1% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 77,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in SunPower by 72.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 49,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in SunPower by 22.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

SunPower stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SunPower has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

