KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will announce $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $7.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $7.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after buying an additional 149,128 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,463 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 246,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 62,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

