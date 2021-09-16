Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.60.
ASMB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair cut Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.
In other Assembly Biosciences news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.
