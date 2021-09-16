Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

ASMB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair cut Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,368 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 609,234 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 381,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 206,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 177,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

