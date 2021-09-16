Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Sells $220,333.52 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total transaction of $220,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jereme M. Sylvain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jereme M. Sylvain sold 587 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.41, for a total value of $320,155.67.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $551.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $559.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $499.14 and a 200-day moving average of $421.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DexCom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.